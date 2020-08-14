Windows Defender update takes out Citrix

By on
Windows Defender update takes out Citrix

Definition 1.321.1319.0 quarantines Broker Service.

Citrix users have run into problems with an update for the Windows Defender antivirus program from Microsoft, which erronously flags two files as Trojan horse malware, and stops the desktop virtualisation software from working.

The problem is seen with Windows Defender that has received the antivirus definition 1.321.1319.0 update, and which is installed on Citrix Delivery Controllers.

Two files, HighAvailabilityService.exe and BrokerService.exe are detected by Defender as Trojans and deleted, users reported.

Citrix is aware of the issue and suggests that users who are affected by the problem try to restore the deleted files from Defender's quarantine, and change the Log On for the files to Network Service in Windows.

The files should also be excluded from Defender's anti-virus scans, Citrix suggested.

After the files have been restored, the Citrix Delivery Controller needs to be rebooted.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
citrix defender microsoft security software windows

Most Read Articles

Centrelink's new payments engine enters build phase

Centrelink's new payments engine enters build phase
Defence worried its $1.8bn Telstra-built network needs urgent action

Defence worried its $1.8bn Telstra-built network needs urgent action
NAB to restructure IT, cut staff

NAB to restructure IT, cut staff
Inside NEXTDC's new Sydney data centre, S2

Inside NEXTDC's new Sydney data centre, S2
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?