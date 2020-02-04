Win free coffee for a year in the iTnews reader survey

By on
26 packs of freshly-ground gourmet goodness can be yours!

Fancy free coffee for a year?

iTnews has you covered.

The lucky prize draw for our annual reader survey is a twelve-month subscription from Sydney gourmet coffee blenders and roasters Campos.

To win, just complete our reader survey. It’s a quick five-minute quiz that asks about your team, your skills, your tech, and a little about how you plan to spend your hard-earned.

WE NEVER SHARE YOUR INDIVIDUAL RESPONSES WITH THIRD PARTIES.

But we do use your responses to describe our audience to the advertisers and sponsors whose support of iTnews means we can offer it as a free service.

And this year we’re also hoping you can share your attitude towards IT services providers, to help our sibling publication CRN.

But back to that coffee.

The prize is a fortnightly delivery of a 250g bag of Campos’ finest. You can choose between whole beans, or coffee ground for your preferred coffee-maker. And there’s seven blends to pick. It may not surprise readers to know that  iTnews’ favourite is “Dark City”.

 

 

 

