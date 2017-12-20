WhatsApp told to stop sharing data with Facebook

By on
WhatsApp told to stop sharing data with Facebook

Given one month to comply.

France’s data privacy watchdog may fine messaging app WhatsApp if it does not comply with an order to bring its sharing of user data such as phone numbers with parent company Facebook into line with French privacy law.

The French data protection authority - CNIL - yesterday said it had told WhatsApp to comply with the order within one month, and pay particular attention to obtaining users’ consent. If WhatsApp does not comply it could sanction the company, it said.

The CNIL said WhatsApp did not have the legal basis to share user data with Facebook and had violated its obligation to cooperate with the French authority.

WhatsApp, bought by Facebook in 2014, said it would begin sharing some user data with the social media group in 2016, drawing warnings from European privacy watchdogs about getting the appropriate consent.

In October, European Union privacy regulators criticised WhatsApp for not resolving their concerns over the messaging service’s sharing of user data with Facebook a year after they first issued a warning.

The French regulator said WhatsApp had not properly obtained users’ consent to begin sharing their phone numbers with Facebook for “business intelligence” purposes.

“The only way to refuse the data transfer for “business intelligence” purpose is to uninstall the application,” the CNIL said in a statement.

The regulator accepted the transfer of user data for security purposes seemed to be essential to the functioning of the application.

But the watchdog also said the same did not apply for “business intelligence” purposes which aim to improve the apps’ performance.

“Privacy is incredibly important to WhatsApp. It’s why we collect very little data, and encrypt every message,” a spokeswoman for WhatsApp said.

“We will continue to work with the CNIL to ensure users understand what information we collect, as well as how it’s used. And we’re committed to resolving the different, and at times conflicting, concerns we’ve heard from European data protection authorities with a common EU approach before the general data protection regulation comes into force in May 2018.”

European data protection authorities can only impose small fines at the moment, but a new EU privacy law entering into force next year will increase fines to up to 4 percent of a company’s global turnover.

The CNIL said it had repeatedly asked WhatsApp to provide a sample of French users’ data transferred to Facebook but the company had explained it could not do so as it is located in the United States and “it considers that it is only subject to the legislation of this country.”

Separately, Germany’s cartel office said on Tuesday it had found Facebook had abused its dominant market position, in a ruling that questioned the company’s model of monetising the personal data of its users through targeted advertising.

Tags:
data facebook privacy security software whatsapp

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband wants NBN Co to remediate wireless

Aussie Broadband wants NBN Co to remediate wireless
TPG moves on discounted 50Mbps NBN tier

TPG moves on discounted 50Mbps NBN tier
The NSW govt's answer to Uber

The NSW govt's answer to Uber
Queensland wants to build its own NBN

Queensland wants to build its own NBN
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you listen to an iTnews podcast?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?