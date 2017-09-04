What Australia's biggest life insurer learned from ditching passwords

TAL might be Australia's biggest life insurance company but it's not a household name – something the firm wanted to change with a huge consumer-facing push that began last year and dialled up pressure on the IT team.

Work commenced with a customer web portal last year and has expanded to multiple access management projects as part of CIO David Gillespie's strategy to move from distinct systems run by each business and toward common platforms.

The 1600-staff company, which has 300 IT workers and paid out $1.4 billion in claims last year, traditionally sold insurance policies indirectly through superannuation providers, financial advisors, and third-parties such as Qantas Assure and NRMA.

A campaign in mid-2016 under the tagline 'This Australian Life' was the catalyst to develop a Sitecore-based customer self-service portal and lessen volume on TAL's contact centre, which gets more than a million phone calls a year.

"There was a business need to develop new websites and portals – the flipside was they needed it very quickly. They had booked the TV ads," lead enterprise architect Richard Mountstephens told iTnews on the sidelines of the Okta conference in Las Vegas this week.

TAL identified 90 percent of functions to be made available online, such as viewing cover details, making payments, requesting statements and updating contact details.

"We realised we needed a meat-and-potatoes identity solution with a low delivery risk, quite quickly," he said.

Having grappled with complex on-premises access management projects in past roles, Mountstephens looked at cloud options.

"We went with Okta because the API-based architecture meant we could build our own UX, which we wanted to be tightly integrated to our website. The usage-based pricing was big for us as well – we have four million customers and we were pretty sure four million people weren't going to be logging in on day one."

Because "people don't log onto their life insurance portal very often", TAL decided to forego the typical username and password system in preference of a one-time log-in code sent each time – or, as Mountstephens explains, "the second factor in multi-factor authentication without the first part".

However, feedback to the one-time password approach has been "more mixed than we would have thought", Mountstephens admitted.

"We are big on net promoter score and we have had some feedback from users who would feel more comfortable with a [permanent] password."

The in-house UX team will assess the NPS feedback as part of the next phase of the project, slated for next year. This could see TAL offer users a choice of whether or not to set up a password.

"A big learning is that the way you frame that capability is very important," Mountstephens said.

API strategy

The access management project has led to a wider program around the insurance company's APIs.

"That digital layer sits on top of an API layer, which is where we have been putting a lot of focus. Our vision is to build our set of APIs that represent TAL's business value chain."

Using Microsoft API Gateway, this program will tie into TAL's hybrid cloud strategy – the traditional on-premises company has built a reference architecture on Azure and is currently "looking at IaaS, PaaS and SaaS", he said.

TAL is building new digital services for its financial advisor sales channel and is looking to run them in API containers on Azure.

The insurer has several business units that sell via different channels including retail and superannuation partners like NRMA and Qantas Assure, direct sales of non-life insurance, and its new consumer business.

Each has its own monolithic policy administration system.

"One of the big ones that underpins the retail business had its 30th birthday recently – we had cake," Mountstephens said.

As part of the enterprise simplification strategy, TAL plans to migrate each business unit's claims engine to Fineos, and recently awarded a contract to DXC Technologies for a new cloud-based pricing engine.