Westpac's consumer bank CIO to exit in 2021

By on
Westpac's consumer bank CIO to exit in 2021
Anastasia Cammaroto

After 23 years at the bank.

The CIO of Westpac’s consumer bank Anastasia Cammaroto has announced she is leaving her role in early 2021 to pursue an opportunity outside the 'big four' bank. 

“I recently announced that after more than 23 years with the Westpac Group I will be leaving to take up a new opportunity in the near future that I am very excited about,” Cammaroto wrote on LinkedIn. 

Cammaroto was appointed chief information officer, consumer bank in March 2017. Her CIO job title was expanded in July 2019 to include strategy & enterprise services and group functions.

Prior to that Cammaroto held various senior technology roles with BT Financial Group including a three-year stint as its CIO. 

A Westpac spokesperson told iTnews that Cammaroto had "accepted an opportunity outside of Westpac."

"Ana has made a significant contribution during her time with Westpac over the past 23 years and has been a great advocate for the need to grow STEM skills and gender diversity in technology," the spokesperson said.

The bank is currently conducting a market search for her replacement.

The role is a broad one, covering digital, branch and virtual contact technology services for all of Westpac Group’s consumer brands as well as technologies across the internal group divisions.

The leadership position is responsible for developing the divisional technology strategy and aligning business unit needs with the Group technology strategy. 

Cammaroto reported to the group CIO, which until recently was Craig Bright; however following Westpac’s creation of a Group Chief Operating Office, which brings together group operations and group technology, the new consumer bank CIO will report into incoming group COO Scott Collary. 

Collary, who joins the bank from Bank of Montreal in Canada and is the former CIO of ANZ, will commence his role on November 2. 

Earlier this year Westpac Group CIO Craig Bright and retail head David Lindberg both left the bank to pursue roles overseas. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
banking cio finance financeit training & development westpac

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Office 365 services inaccessible after code change

Microsoft Office 365 services inaccessible after code change
Centrelink IT system risks 'largely' managed during WPIT overhaul

Centrelink IT system risks 'largely' managed during WPIT overhaul
Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide

Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide
Telstra loses to Optus in network coverage ad case

Telstra loses to Optus in network coverage ad case
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?