Westpac to introduce 'Tap-on-Phone' software to merchants

Westpac has unveiled plans to roll out technology to let small businesses accept payments from customers via compatible Android mobile devices.

The new service will turn Android devices into payment terminals, and let merchants accept payments by tapping cards or another Android device.

Westpac’s Tap on Phone capability allows small business to download a point-of-sale app to begin accepting contactless payments.

Businesses with Android 9.0 software and above will be able to receive payments via cards, mobile wallets and wearables through their phone or tablet’s near field communication (NFC) reader.

Westpac is using Airpay TAP technology from Australian payment technology provider Quest Payment Systems.

The initiative is led by cash and transactional banking team managing director Mandy Rutherford.

Westpac’s Tap on Phone will also reduce reliance on traditional merchant hardware, the bank said.

It is currently being trialled through selected Westpac small business customers before rolling out in early 2023.

Transactions above $200 will require customers to enter a PIN as an added security feature.

Westpac chief executive consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said the bank is “always looking for ways to make it fast, flexible and secure” for business to get paid.

“Westpac’s Tap on Phone technology is a game changer for business owners who need a more lightweight and portable alternative to traditional merchant hardware, enabling their compatible Android phone or tablet to transform into a payment device,” de Bruin said.

De Bruin added mobile is “already the number one choice for making payments” with the new solution “making it easier and faster to do business”.

“There is exciting potential for uptake here in Australia as businesses seek more convenient and connected payment solutions,” de Bruin said.

Earlier this year, Apple released plans to introduce a similar feature by enabling small businesses to accept payments directly on their iPhones.