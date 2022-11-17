Westpac takes 'considered' approach to AI

By on
Westpac takes 'considered' approach to AI

Views responsible use of AI as a “moral obligation”.

Westpac is taking a considered approach to responsible artificial intelligence use cases as it makes use of the technology to improve consumer services.

Westpac’s general manager for data platforms Meggy Chung said that the more advanced the technology gets, the greater the concern around personal data usage grows.

The bank has already deepened its AI capabilities through a five-year Microsoft Azure deal earlier this year, which sees the bank strengthen the creation of AI-driven customer insights.

Chung said in a Westpac Wire post that consumer concerns surrounding AI usage were a “key topic” at the bank.

“We’ve spent a lot of time considering not only how we continue to leverage AI to improve services, but also the approach we take to applying AI responsibly, managing the associated risks and shaping and complying with legal frameworks as they inevitably emerge," Chung said.

“Regulation of AI is high on the agenda of many lawmakers around the world.”

Chung pointed to “at least 60 countries” which have built methods AI policies or ethical frameworks, including the European Union which “is arguably the most advanced in terms of regulation”.

“The EU Artificial Intelligence Act is expected to come into force next year, aimed at driving an ecosystem of trustworthy AI for EU citizens and organisations by setting up legal frameworks to protect consumer rights," Chung said.

Canada also tabled its own proposed AI laws while China passed new regulations around algorithms usage and the US looking into an AI bill of rights, according to Chung.

Chung, who oversees Westpac’s data management strategy execution, said the Australian government has taken “a 'soft law' approach to regulation” leaving companies to “effectively self-regulate”.

“Given where the world is moving, we believe regulation in Australia will inevitably emerge, both as a means to encourage adoption of AI, as well as to manage associated risks to build trust among consumers."

Chung added banks are “well positioned” to aid the creation of regulation and “are in advanced conversations about this with our local regulators and industry bodies.”

“At Westpac, while we will continue to drive these conversations, we don’t tend to view responsible use of AI as a regulatory or legal obligation. We view it as a moral obligation. 

“As a bank, we have always had a duty to customers, spelt out in strict policies, to ensure the privacy of customers' data and govern its use.

“This obligation now sits at the heart of a set of AI principles we created in 2018.”

Chung said that at its best, "AI can bring incredible benefits to our everyday lives."

“But when exploring new territory, there are many unknowns, so we must do everything in our power to avoid missteps which will only serve to erode consumers’ trust.” 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aiartificial intelligenceazurefinancefinanceitsoftwarewestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise

NAB chief asks gov to rethink large data breach penalty rise
CBA wants data science 'grandmasters' of its own

CBA wants data science 'grandmasters' of its own
ANZ to remodel engineering career paths around domain 'mastery'

ANZ to remodel engineering career paths around domain 'mastery'
Neobank Up eyes Slack canvas

Neobank Up eyes Slack canvas

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?