Westpac opens Queensland tech hub

Westpac has opened its new Queensland-based technology hub, which it expects will lead to the creation of 200 extra jobs in the state over the few years.

The bank initially set up the software engineering hub on the Gold Coast in an experiment to find workers based outside the major east coast capitals of Sydney and Melbourne.

Now the hub is open, Westpac will begin looking to increase its technology, engineering, and training capabilities as it powers ahead with a digitisation agenda.

Westpac chief executive of consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said the tech hub, located in Surfers Paradise, will “expand our technology agenda and attract world-class talent, while also creating employment, training, and development opportunities in Queensland.”

“The hub will focus on bringing together software engineers, technologists and data specialists who can work in partnership with our digital teams to make banking simpler and faster for our customers and bankers through new technologies,” de Bruin said.

“It also gives residents the opportunity to join a large-scale organisation and build a career in the banking sector.”

Westpac consumer and business banking chief information officer Paul Bari said the hub has been “tailored with the latest tools and technology” for the best efficiency and for engineers “to focus on the fun stuff - developing solutions.”

Bari added as more people are “seeking hybrid working options or a regional move” the Gold Coast was selected “to combine the best lifestyle, career and growth opportunities into what we see as Australia’s own ‘Silicon Beach’.”

The bank has also collaborated with surrounding universities to create a specialised graduate program to entice new and emerging talent," Bari said.

“Not only do we want to hire as many great engineers as we can, but we also want to foster the next generation of technologists and encourage more students to consider a career in the sector.

“This includes a bespoke graduate program where students can experience a variety of skills and roles offered through the hub, including technology roles beyond software engineering like business analysts or project management.”

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said that with close to 130,000 people expected to move to the state over the next five years, "there’s potential to grow Queensland’s pool of talent even further and attract more investment and jobs here."