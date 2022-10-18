Westpac in talks to buy Tyro

By on
Westpac in talks to buy Tyro

Acquisition would “grow merchant acquiring”.

Westpac is in the early stages of acquisition talks with payments provider, Tyro.

In a statement to the ASX, Westpac said “it is in preliminary discussions” with the Australian company “to acquire 100 percent of the company’s issued share capital”.

However, the bank added “there is no certainty that any transaction will result.”

Tyro’s current share price is $1.59 and the company has a market capitalisation of just over $800 million.

Westpac said a potential purchase of Tyro would “strengthen [its] small business proposition, enabling it to better support customers and grow merchant acquiring, particularly in the hospitality and healthcare sectors.”

Westpac's confirmation of talks coincided with a response by Tyro to media speculation about a potential sale.

In Tyro’s ASX statement, it confirmed it “received approaches from several parties expressing interest in a potential change of control transaction”, including Westpac.

Tyro did not name any other interested parties.

It added that “none of these approaches are sufficiently definite or advanced to warrant further disclosure at this time.”

“Tyro is engaging in preliminary discussions with selected parties in the context of maximising value for all shareholders," the company said.

“[Tyro] notes that these approaches are non-binding and highly conditional in nature, and there is no certainty that a binding offer or a transaction of any kind will eventuate.”

The company said it would ‘keep the market informed of any material developments” with shareholders not required to do anything at this time.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisitionfinancefinanceitstrategytyrowestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

RBA crash takes down instant payments nationwide

RBA crash takes down instant payments nationwide
Bank of Queensland lays out transformation roadmap

Bank of Queensland lays out transformation roadmap
CBA predicts widespread CBDC adoption is "years away"

CBA predicts widespread CBDC adoption is "years away"
RBA: virtual server upgrade knocked payments offline

RBA: virtual server upgrade knocked payments offline

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?