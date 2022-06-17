Westpac head of payments technology heads to rival NAB

NAB head of technology for payments Andrew Burgher has switched to Westpac to take on a similar role, as head of technology for payments and global transaction services.

Burgher said he is “happy to announce my new position” at Westpac beginning in June via LinkedIn.

“Looking forward to getting to know the team, building on the strong foundations, and leaning into this exciting time for payments and GTS. Can’t wait to get going!”

In a separate LinkedIn post Burgher said he was “thankful for all the support, and having had the opportunity to grow and enjoy in the success of the teams and businesses that I’ve supported” during his time at NAB.

“For 19 years I’ve had the opportunity to work with, care for and be inspired by some amazing people at NAB.

“For everyone I’ve worked with: thank you for your support, and all the very best for the future. NAB is a great place to work, and I have no doubt you will continue doing some seriously awesome things.

“Now onto my next chapter. New opportunities and, no doubt, some new challenges”.

Burgher began his career at NAB in 2003 as a solution architect after “moving from Sydney for what I thought might just be a year or two”.

By 2010 Burgher had become an asset manager before stepping into the head of technology for banking products role in 2018, holding the position for over two and half years.

Burgher then took on an acting general manager for products role until 2020 before officially moving into the head of technology for payments spot in May this year.

In this role Burgher reported to NAB’s executive tech for transaction banking and enterprise payments, Nic Papanikolakis.

Papanikolakis will now take on the role of the head of technology for international payments, once held by Burgher and is also responsible for technology supporting domestic payments and transition banking.

Papanikolakis will report into executive CIO of corporate and institutional banking, Philip Little.

Prior to NAB Burgher worked as a manager at Accenture from 1997 to 2002.