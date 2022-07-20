Westpac arms itself for cryptocurrency tilt

By on
Westpac arms itself for cryptocurrency tilt

Declares its intent to enter the space.

Westpac has given a clear indication of its intent to enter the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, having previously been tight-lipped as to its ambitions.

The bank posted an open call for a principal architect for digital assets and cryptocurrency in recent weeks, from which it is clear that Westpac wants to set itself up as a leader in what is is collectively calling “digital assets”.

Westpac describes its digital assets business as “emerging” but states it has a “goal of entering the market and achieving a leadership position.”

It is looking for an architect that can “translate emerging trends from the cryptocurrency and digital assets world into the opportunities for Westpac and our customers”.

However, more critically, the architect will be responsible for “developing and maintaining the strategic technology roadmap for digital assets, cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies” - suggesting the bank will move beyond a simple experimental phase.

Westpac has only previously told iTnews that it was “reviewing” the space.

It still does not offer “digital assets” to customers, but chief technology officer David Walker told iTnews that it is “committed to providing our customers with choice and convenience and we continually review how we help our customers with their banking needs.”

“We have been exploring blockchain technologies for some time, recognising the benefits it could have not only for customers, but for streamlining parts of the wider financial system as well,” Walker told iTnews.

“We are continuing to work with industry partners, including regulators, government and banking peers, on what this could look like.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our customers remains a critical consideration with the use of this technology.”

If Westpac pushes forward with its own blockchain and cryptocurrency plays, it will join the rest of the major banks, which are already developing the technology.

NAB is working towards its own stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency tied to a commodity or currency, while ANZ launched its own A$DC cryptocurrency in late June.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia also was gearing up to launch its own cryptocurrency assets trading platform via its CommBank app, before pausing the rollout in May this year as the broader cryptocurrency market faltered.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
blockchaincryptocurrencyfinancefinanceitsoftwarewestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider

Datacom ends DXC's 10-year reign as TfNSW's network services provider
Coles hires more new heads of technology

Coles hires more new heads of technology
Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details

Deakin University reveals breach of 47,000 students' details
Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Digital Nation

Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?