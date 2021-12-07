Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP

By on
Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP

Will integrate the technology into its own digital banking app.

Westpac will acquire money management app MoneyBrilliant from AMP and management shareholders.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, however the deal is set to be finalised in January 2022.

MoneyBrilliant allows users to access budgeting and cashflow tools to assist with money management.

Westpac said it intends to integrate MoneyBrilliant’s capabilities into its own digital banking app.  

Westpac chief executive consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said the “acquisition of MoneyBrilliant is another important step in Westpac’s digital strategy.”

“In recent years we’ve seen demand grow for simple and practical digital tools to help customers manage their personal finances,” De Bruin said.

“We look forward to further building on MoneyBrilliant’s existing capabilities and making these available to our customers.”

The Sydney-based MoneyBrilliant is currently owned by its CEO Peter Lalor and AMP via its AMP New Ventures subsidiary.

AMP initially acquired the app in 2016 following a $1.5 million investment with the buyout intended to strengthen AMP’s customer experience. 

AMP said in a statement it “will continue to offer personal finance solutions for its clients through its whole-of-wealth My AMP app.”

“There is no immediate change to the service for MoneyBrilliant customers," it said.

“The transaction is not financially material for AMP and is expected to be completed by next month, subject to regulatory approval.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition amp digital banking finance financeit mobile banking strategy westpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months
Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider

Microsoft becomes 'certified strategic' cloud provider
Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?