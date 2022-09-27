Western Sydney University appoints new CIDO

Western Sydney University has appointed Scott Snyder as its new chief information and digital officer.

The appointment was announced to staff in an email sighted by iTnews, and a spokesperson for the university has since confirmed the appointment.

Earlier this month, iTnews revealed that the university’s two IT leads had both left. The university only created the dual IT role structure in January.

The email announcing Snyder's appointment to a consolidated role, from university finance vice president Peter Pickering, states he has "extensive experience in executive academic and administrative roles".

Snyder was previously chief operating officer at the University of the Sunshine Coast and Charles Darwin University.

Past roles also include as general manager of IT services at the University of Adelaide.

Snyder's appointment “will ensure that ITDS [information technology and digital services] continues to underpin the university's everyday activities and extraordinary achievements," Pickering wrote.

Snyder starts in the role on October 4.

According to the University of the Sunshine Coast, Snyder joined in 2014 as pro vice-chancellor of corporate services, a position renamed to COO.