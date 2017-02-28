Want to earn the big bucks? Become an IT architect

IT architects are earning the most money out of all roles advertised on leading jobs site Seek, with a two percent jump in the past year pushing their average annual salary to $137,707.

Figures released by Seek today put IT architect salaries not just at the top of the IT industry, but of all advertised jobs.

Seek said the result was no surprise given IT architects "play a fundamental role in the creation and design of new technology to keep Australians digitally connected and competitive".

"And this need is ever increasing. Therefore demand for these professionals is high and so are the salaries," Seek said.

The fourth highest paying positions on Seek are IT managers, with an average annual salary of $129,903, up one percent on last year.

Overall, the IT industry experienced two percent growth year-on-year in average annual salaries to hit $102,548.

The sector is the fifth highest-paying industry in Australia behind the resources, consulting & strategy, construction, and engineering industries, according to Seek.

However jobs firm Hudson put chief information officers at the top of their earners list in its 2017 salary guide, with an average salary of anywhere between $180,000 to $350,000.

Higher-level IT management roles - like CIOs and CTOs - are only occasionally advertised publicly on Seek.

IT architects, according to Hudson, earn between $110,000 to $160,000.

Outside of management roles, data analysts, agile coaches, SAP architects, DevOps architects, and UX managers are amongst the highest earners in the IT field, the Hudson data reveals.