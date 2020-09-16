WA strikes govt-wide cloud deal with Microsoft

The WA government has struck a whole-of-government agreement with Microsoft to improve agency access to cloud services.

The agreement aims to ensure all agencies, both large and small, can source cloud services from the hyperscale cloud provider in a cost effective manner.

Microsoft Azure, as well as Teams, Office 365 and Dynamics 365, are covered by the agreement, with agencies also able to use Windows Virtual Desktop.

In line with the WA’s strategic digital goals, the agreement is expected to help the state maximise value, while boosting the security and stability of its systems and services.

Data#3 is currently the government’s sole provider of Microsoft software under the state’s Supply of Microsoft product licences and licensing solutions common use arrangement.

Microsoft said the majority of WA agencies are already using Azure in some form, including WA Police which has a number applications are hosted on the secure Canberra-based Azure cloud.

Azure is behind WA Police’s recent OneForce Locate app, which was developed with Modis Australia (previously Ajilon) to locate frontline officers in real-time.

OneForce locate is just one of numerous apps that have been developed as part of WA Police's OneForce digital policing program to work on a fleet of 6500 iPhone 11 smartphones.

The Microsoft platform also supports the AXON digital evidence management system, otherwise known as evidence.com, that the force uses to host video footage from body-worn video cameras.

Alongside the government-wide agreement, the state’s Office of Digital Government has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft around cyber security.

The MoU is expected to deliver “enhanced cyber security” across the public sector, while helping agencies collaborate on initiatives aimed at identifying and eradicating cybercrime.

Microsoft said 15 WA agencies are already using Azure Security Centre, while another 10 are using its security information and event management tool, Azure Sentinel.

Microsoft Australia’s managing director Steven Worrall said the company is “delighted to be able to extend our long term relationship with the WA government”.

He said the agreement will ensure all agencies can access “high value digital technologies that can transform the way they operate and engage with citizens and businesses”.

“The MoU will also elevate Western Australia’s cyber security posture by ensuring access to leading edge technology, real time insights and the opportunity to collaborate on initiatives to target and eradicate cybercrime,” Worrall said.

Microsoft added that it will provide "specialised security training" to agency personnel.