Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage

Mobile data, voice services impacted.

Vodafone is suffering a nationwide outage of its 4G cellular network, with users across Australia unable to access mobile data and voice services.

Customers started complaining of service issues in all major cities around 11:00am AEST on Friday.

Ookla’s Downdector service shows spikes in outage reports in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Some customers reported that their service was limited to only 3G, with others reported having no reception at all.

Vodafone has confirmed the issues, which it said are impacting 4G mobile services and causing data services to revert to 3G.

“We are aware of an issue impacting 4G services nationwide,” a spokesperson told iTnews in a statement.

“Data services may be falling back to 3G intermittently, causing congestion and slower speeds for customers.

“We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”

By 1:10pm, Vodafone said it had identified the issue causing disruption to 4G services, but has not indicated when services are expected to return to normal.

More to come

