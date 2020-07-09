Vocus fibre cable cut in South Australia

Vocus technicians are working to repair a broken fibre cable in South Australia that appears to be causing east-west connectivity problems for some internet users.

The telco confirmed it was investigating a possible break between Adelaide and Long Plains in the early hours of Thursday, and said it had begun excavation works at the site by around 7am.

“Please be advised that Vocus tech would start splicing once the excavation is complete,” it said, adding that the ETR [estimated time of recovery] is around “8-10 hours after excavation.”

“Services will come back on line progressively as they are repaired,” it said.

“We appreciate your patience throughout the restoration works.”

The break is suspected as being behind internet problems experienced by some users, including Aussie Broadband NBN users in Western Australia.

“A third party fibre cable has been cut that is impacting national East Coast / West Coast capacity,” Aussie Broadband said in a status advisory.

“Customers may experience slower than normal performance during this time.”

Whirlpool forum posts tied the Vocus cut to the internet connectivity issues. Aussie Broadband representatives said they were attempting to route around the break.