Vocus fibre cable cut in South Australia

By on
Vocus fibre cable cut in South Australia

Appears to be behind east-west connectivity issues.

Vocus technicians are working to repair a broken fibre cable in South Australia that appears to be causing east-west connectivity problems for some internet users.

The telco confirmed it was investigating a possible break between Adelaide and Long Plains in the early hours of Thursday, and said it had begun excavation works at the site by around 7am.

“Please be advised that Vocus tech would start splicing once the excavation is complete,” it said, adding that the ETR [estimated time of recovery] is around “8-10 hours after excavation.”

“Services will come back on line progressively as they are repaired,” it said.

“We appreciate your patience throughout the restoration works.”

The break is suspected as being behind internet problems experienced by some users, including Aussie Broadband NBN users in Western Australia.

“A third party fibre cable has been cut that is impacting national East Coast / West Coast capacity,” Aussie Broadband said in a status advisory.

“Customers may experience slower than normal performance during this time.”

Whirlpool forum posts tied the Vocus cut to the internet connectivity issues. Aussie Broadband representatives said they were attempting to route around the break.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cable cut fibre south australia telco telco/isp vocus

Most Read Articles

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers
Telstra gets two more years to upgrade or sell its residential fibre networks

Telstra gets two more years to upgrade or sell its residential fibre networks
Critical F5 BIG-IP vulnerability made public

Critical F5 BIG-IP vulnerability made public
CBA hit by nine-hour online banking, payments outage

CBA hit by nine-hour online banking, payments outage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?