Viva Energy gears up for Coles Express IT integration

Viva Energy has started laying foundations for the IT integration of the Coles Express business it bought in late September for $300 million.

The acquisition is part of the Viva Energy's plan to transition into a fully-integrated fuel and convenience retailer.

As part of the shift, Viva Energy established a new retail technology and digital role to oversee the network integration, with Jason McNamara commencing in June.

He announced his appointment in a brief LinkedIn post late last month.

McNamara will have oversight for incorporating the two companies' systems, which is expected to take roughly two years.

Under its technology transition program, Viva Energy will link current retail technology and digital capabilities from both Coles and Viva Energy as the changeover progresses.

Pending final approvals, Viva Energy expects integration costs, including any digital and technology expenses, to reach between $120 million and $140 million over the next three years.

The costs will include investments in any new platforms required to replace Coles Express technologies and to grow Viva Energy’s current digital offerings.

McNamara said the transformation will fast-track lasting business growth.

“This includes the new capabilities, agility and innovation that our retail technology, digital and data platforms will enable for our customers and team members, as well as the fantastic career and personal growth opportunities for the talented people we will onboard as we build out our retail technology and digital operating model," he said.

McNamara joined Viva Energy from Super Retail Group, where he worked for over four years, most notably as the general manager for portfolio management office and strategic delivery.

He has also spent close to 30 years working across Coles and Myer in varied IT, planning, strategy and delivery roles.

He reports to Viva Energy chief digital and transformation officer Amanda Fleming, who oversees the long-term transformation of the retail business.

Fleming was given the chief digital and transformation officer title only this month; she was previously chief people and technology officer, but still had responsibilities for digital.