Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team

Virgin Australia has made two senior IT appointments as it continue to restructure after exiting from voluntary administration last year.

iTnews can reveal that the airline has appointed Mark Allen to the role of head of data platforms and Emma Taylor to the role of head of strategy and architecture.

As head of data platforms, Allen is responsible for the delivery of a new enterprise data platform to improve customisation and analytics reporting for Virgin Australia.

He will also deliver an IT and investment roadmap inside the company’s project budget of $10 million to $20 million.

Meanwhile, Taylor will oversee Virgin Australia’s IT strategy and technology investment as the newly appointed head of strategy and architecture.

This position will greatly influence the technology direction at Virgin Australia and will work in tandem with Allen’s position to build a data driven strategy and IT roadmap.

Allen joins the airline from Tabcorp where he spent four years as senior manager for business intelligence and data warehouse.

Taylor previously worked at the Bank of Queensland for over three year in numerous roles including head of technology for data and analytics and enterprise architect.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson told iTnews more roles are expected to be created as the company continues investing in technology and future changes.

“The airline has kickstarted a significant pipeline of technology programs to deliver a more integrated experience for travellers and members of our Velocity Program," the spokesperson said.

“The new roles will report to our chief information officer as part of our recently restructured information and technology function.”

David Hogarth joined Virgin Australia as its new CIO in January following the departure of Cameron Stone who joined Ticketek's parent TEG as its chief technology officer.

The airline set about reshuffling its IT function after exiting voluntary administration following investment from Bain Capital to buy the airline.

The Virgin Australia Mobile App and virginaustralia.com are two significant programs of work the airline has been sharpening under its restructure.