Virgin Australia finds new head of technology

Virgin Australia’s Emma Taylor has been promoted to head of technology after one year as head of technology strategy architecture and integration.

Taylor commenced the new role in May, taking to LinkedIn to announce she was “happy to share” news of her new position.

“Excited to be working with the talented digital and automation teams and new business stakeholders to develop and deliver awesome solutions and experiences our customers will love,” said Taylor.

“Feeling very grateful to be able to combine my love of architecture and Integration with our agile CoE [Centre of Excellence], digital development and RPA [robotic process automation].”

Taylor first joined the airline as head of strategy and architecture in 2021 to oversee its IT strategy and technology investment.

The role was established to heavily influence the technology direction of Virgin Australia, working alongside head of data platform Mark Allen.

Allen, who remains head of data platform today, was appointed at the same time as Taylor, as Virgin Australia refreshed its IT leadership team following voluntary administration.

At the time, a spokeperson told iTnews a “significant pipeline of technology programs” to build a more integrated experience for travellers and rewards members was in the works.