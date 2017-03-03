Video: How unis wrangle multiple stakeholders to innovate

Delivering a solution that meets the needs of students, academics, researchers, and support staff - not to mention commercial and other education partners - is no easy task.

Each cohort has its own unique demands, leaving university IT teams grappling with a much larger playing field for technology than you'd find in other sectors.

While this complexity can be a challenge, the university environment also gives IT teams more room to take risks with their innovations, according to three of Australia's top education CIOs.

Where else could you build a fart machine?

IT leaders from the University of Queensland, Deakin University, and Wollongong University discussed how they approached innovation - as well as how Australian unis are competing on the international stage - at the panel sessions of the iTnews Benchmark Awards.