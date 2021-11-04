Victorian government begins search for future myki operator

By on
Victorian government begins search for future myki operator

As $700m NTT Data deal nears expiry.

The Victorian government has started accepting application from providers interested in operating the myki public transport ticketing system following the expiry of NTT Data’s agreement in 2023.

The Department of Transport kicked off a two-year search to find the future operator of the smartcard system on Wednesday afternoon through an expressions of interest process.

NTT Data has operated myki for the past decade, having acquired Kamco – who scored the original $944 million deal in 2005 that ultimately blew out to $1.5 billion – in 2010.

When it came time to renew the deal in 2016, the government handed the contract back to the Japanese IT services firm for another seven years at a cost of $700 million.

The state’s auditor later characterised the re-tender as a “missed opportunity”, despite the inclusion of safeguards to avoid a repeat of mistakes that compromised the previous deal.

With the NTT Data contract set to expire in November 2023, the government is now looking for a myki operator to take the ticketing system forward by embracing new and emerging technologies.

The new provider will be expected to build on upgrades like mobile myki, which allows Android users to pay for public transport using a Google Pay-based digital myki smartcard.

The payment option garnered widespread support after it was introduced in March 2019, with 100,000 commuter’s ditching their physical card for the virtual equivalent in the first 11 weeks.

At the time, the government said it was looking to extend the feature to iPhones, providing $1 million in the 2019-20 state budget to investigate doing so.

But more than two years later, there is still no digital myki option for iPhone users, leading the department to call for “additional smartphone payment options” in the EOI.

The ability to tap on and off using contactless-enabled credit cards – which has been available in NSW since 2018 – is also sought over the next contract term, as are “account-based options”.

“The priority for public transport ticketing is to ensure users can safely and seamlessly access, use and pay for public transport,” the department said.

“In preparing for this EOI process, the [department] has looked at our current system, the experience of other major cities, and changes in technology and mobility trends.

“A key consideration for the transfer to a new contract has been to minimise any impact to passengers.”

The department has asked prime contractors or a consortia of providers that have “proven experience, capability and capacity” to register their interest to receive the EOI on Monday.

A second phase of the procurement is expected to follow in 2022, with the successful operator to commence when the currently NTT Data contract expires.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentit hardware myki ntt data procurement software state government strategy transportit victoria victorian government

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch

ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch
Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate

Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate
Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Digital Nation

Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?