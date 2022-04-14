Victoria University to host Australia's first SAP Academy

By on
Victoria University to host Australia's first SAP Academy

City-based face-to-face training and certs venue.

Victoria University is set to host Australia’s first 'SAP Academy', training and certifying students in SAP technologies.

The university said that the academy would be located at its new VU City Tower in the Melbourne CBD, which consolidates previous city campuses into a single location.

VU vice-chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said the university “is a partnering institution” of SAP, which it has an existing “23 year-long” relationship with.

“By collaborating with world-leading organisations like SAP, we enrich our educational offering and provide greater career and professional opportunities for learners,” Shoemaker said.

“We are excited SAP has selected VU to deliver this globally recognised program.”

SAP’s president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Damien Bueno, said the agreement provided a “face-to-face learning environment” in which to pursue SAP certification.

“Our vision is that the SAP Academy will be used by our customers and our partners to fulfil their training needs and build the capabilities they need to succeed, both now and in the future,” Bueno said. 

The vendor has over 150 certifications.

VU also hosts the SAP Next Gen-Lab, which will move into the VU City Tower “and complement the new SAP Academy.” It aims to develop the skills of Masters students.

In addition, VU “manages the Asia-Pacific-Japan region’s only ‘academic competence centre’, which exclusively provides SAP software to universities, under the SAP university alliances program.”

A spokesperson said there is no set number of places in the academy.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
certificationeducationitsapsap academysoftwaretrainingtraining & developmentvictoria university

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence calls in KPMG for mammoth data uplift

Defence calls in KPMG for mammoth data uplift
Mandatory cyber security incident reporting now in force

Mandatory cyber security incident reporting now in force
ASD to create cyber security hubs in three states

ASD to create cyber security hubs in three states
Australia targets tech espionage with new visa cancellation powers

Australia targets tech espionage with new visa cancellation powers

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?