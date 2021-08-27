Victoria University looks for first-ever digital chief

By on
Victoria University looks for first-ever digital chief

As part of a shakeup of its leadership team.

Victoria University has created a new chief digital officer role to oversee its technology strategy as part of a wider shakeup of its leadership team.

The university went looking for the CDO this week to develop a digital master plan and create “new value from...digital tools, platforms, information, technologies [and] services”.

One primary element of the role will be to provide strategy advice to senior leadership and boost the Melbourne-based unive cyber security capabilities and awareness.

The new CDO will report directly to recently appointed vice-chancellor Adam Shoemaker, who stepped into the role in December 2020.

Shoemaker is overseeing a new strategic plan that identified the need for a new leadership structure to carry out the university's eight core principles, one of which is to become a digital learning leader.

“Changes to Victoria University’s leadership structure were vital to improve efficiency, focus our decision making on key areas of accountability and provide structures where our staff can be even better supported to deliver our new strategic plan,” Shoemaker told iTnews.

“Universities have been gradually evolving to better focus on the needs of communities for some time, but the pandemic has provided an opportunity to re-examine our role and where we are headed.”

“As we continue to learn and operate in a post-Covid environment, the new CDO will develop a digital master plan, accelerating innovation and enhancing our technology infrastructure.”

Other recent additions to the leadership team include a new chief financial officer, as well as five deputy vice-chancellor positions across various vocations.

Victoria University hopes the revised organisational structure will help streamline previously complex internal processes.

Under the previous arrangements, technology and digital fell under the chief operating officer.

Applications for the CDO role close in early September and the university is hoping to fill all spots by the end of the year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdo chief digital officer digital strategy training & development victoria university

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Date set for second-level .au domain names launch

Date set for second-level .au domain names launch
JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use

JB Hi-Fi refurbishes 7500 'unsellable' handsets for staff, loan use
NAB deploys 2000 Google Pixels to customer contact team

NAB deploys 2000 Google Pixels to customer contact team
NBN price model re-negotiators reduce options from three to two

NBN price model re-negotiators reduce options from three to two

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?