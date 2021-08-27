Victoria University looks for first-ever digital chief

Victoria University has created a new chief digital officer role to oversee its technology strategy as part of a wider shakeup of its leadership team.

The university went looking for the CDO this week to develop a digital master plan and create “new value from...digital tools, platforms, information, technologies [and] services”.

One primary element of the role will be to provide strategy advice to senior leadership and boost the Melbourne-based unive cyber security capabilities and awareness.

The new CDO will report directly to recently appointed vice-chancellor Adam Shoemaker, who stepped into the role in December 2020.

Shoemaker is overseeing a new strategic plan that identified the need for a new leadership structure to carry out the university's eight core principles, one of which is to become a digital learning leader.

“Changes to Victoria University’s leadership structure were vital to improve efficiency, focus our decision making on key areas of accountability and provide structures where our staff can be even better supported to deliver our new strategic plan,” Shoemaker told iTnews.

“Universities have been gradually evolving to better focus on the needs of communities for some time, but the pandemic has provided an opportunity to re-examine our role and where we are headed.”

“As we continue to learn and operate in a post-Covid environment, the new CDO will develop a digital master plan, accelerating innovation and enhancing our technology infrastructure.”

Other recent additions to the leadership team include a new chief financial officer, as well as five deputy vice-chancellor positions across various vocations.

Victoria University hopes the revised organisational structure will help streamline previously complex internal processes.

Under the previous arrangements, technology and digital fell under the chief operating officer.

Applications for the CDO role close in early September and the university is hoping to fill all spots by the end of the year.