Vic Police cancels 590 road fines after WannaCry infection

By on
Vic Police cancels 590 road fines after WannaCry infection

Inquiry to be held into ransomware on cameras.

Victoria Police has decided to cancel almost 600 speeding and red light fines issued over the past two and a half weeks after the WannaCry ransomware managed to infiltrate some of the state's road safety cameras.

The force was made aware of the security incident yesterday. Around 55 speed and red light cameras, mostly located within inner city Melbourne, had been infected with the malware since June 6. 

However, they had remained operational and captured 590 infringements since that date, Victoria Police's acting deputy commissioner of specialist operations Ross Guenther said in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Guenther said the force had decided to cancel the 590 fines - even though he had "full confidence" in the cameras - and quarantine any newly captured infringements until Monday, when the problem is expected to be rectified.

"It's really important that we give the public some confidence around our camera system in Victoria. These cameras are about saving lives," he said. 

"So until I'm satisfied .. that that is the case, I think the public will expect those fines are withdrawn."

An inquiry into the incident will be launched on Monday, and meetings will be held with the state's sheriff, traffic camera commissioner, and the assistant police commissioner of road policing.

A Justice department spokesperson yesterday attributed the introduction of the ransomware to "human error". WannaCry typically exploits a flaw in Microsoft's Server Message Block (SMB) v1 file sharing protocol to carry out its attack.

The ransomware has held systems hostage all over the world for the past month, and caused the shutdown of a Honda production plant in Japan just this week.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentit ransomware security victoria police wannacry

Most Read Articles

Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras

Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras
NBN Co adds 50 new suburbs to FTTC rollout

NBN Co adds 50 new suburbs to FTTC rollout
Ombudsman stunned by Vic CIO's 'calculated nepotism'

Ombudsman stunned by Vic CIO's 'calculated nepotism'
First NBN FTTC areas unlikely to be able to order retail service

First NBN FTTC areas unlikely to be able to order retail service
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?