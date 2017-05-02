Vic govt to deploy software to protect citizen data

The Victorian government has set aside $26 million to fund a range of data security and judicial technology projects in its latest state budget.

Of that topline amount, $2.4 million over four years will be put into software that will enable the Office of the Commissioner for Privacy and Data Protection to monitor data security across Victorian public sector agencies.

The software will “analyse and monitor data to mitigate security risks, including potential threats to citizens’ personal information”, according to budget papers.

A further $11.9 million is to be spent this year on “preventative cyber security controls and tools to detect suspicious cybersecurity events” on 29 Victorian health service networks.

The government said the investment would “improve continuity of patient care and safety.” It did not detail any specific threats or breaches that prompted the program of work.

The state government said it would also back digital technology in courtrooms.

The big winner there is the Supreme Court of Victoria, which landed $9.6 million over the next two years for technology to “enable remote testimony from vulnerable and interstate/overseas witnesses".

“This will also reduce movement and transportation costs associated with prisoners who need to give evidence in court, and enable digital display of evidence in the courtroom,” the government said.

In a similar vein, the government also allocated $2.1 million to planning for a new case management system that will operate across the Magistrates’ Court and the Children’s Court.

“The system will enable better information sharing between courts and other agencies, and provide better access to case information, including details relevant to family violence intervention order applications,” the government said.

“This will enable more efficient management of courts and inform judicial decisions that help keep victims safe.”