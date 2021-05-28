Vic govt kicks off search for Digital Victoria chief

The Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet has begun searching for an inaugural chief executive to lead its new whole-of-government digital arm, Digital Victoria.

Digital Victoria was funded to the tune of $196 million in last year’s state budget to lead the state’s digital and IT strategy and planning, as well as the delivery of “priority” initiatives and programs.

The agency, which is slated to launch in July, will bring together a number of existing Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) branches, including digital strategy and transformation, cyber security and digital design and innovation.

It will also house the Victorian Centre for Data Insights, which also scored funding of $24 million in last year’s budget.

Until now, Digital Victoria has been head up by acting CEO Vivien Allimonos, who doubles as the deputy secretary of the cabinet, communications and corporate group.

But with the launch date rapidly approaching, DPC is now looking for a permanent CEO to streamline and accelerate digital transformation across government.

Assistant treasurer and government services minister Danny Pearson described the role as “important” for “shaping Victoria’s digital future”.

Reporting to secretary Jeremi Moule, the successful candidate will “lead Digital Victoria to deliver whole-of-government digital and IT reforms, programs, services and initiatives.”

“The CEO [of] Digital Victoria will provide executive leadership, management and strategic direction, and drive delivery of digital reform across the Victorian government,” the job ad states.

DPC expects the CEO to come to the SES band three level role with “meaningful experience in the leadership of a range of complex digital and technology project of significant scale and complexity”.

“The right candidate will have the strategic experience to shape Victoria's digital future, in addition to the critical technology credentials to drive execution of priority initiatives,” DPC said.

The government is offering the successful candidate a three-year contract with an annual salary of between $360,001 and $479,900.

DPC also recently went looking for a senior advisor to support the setup of policies and governance for Digital Victoria, including the state’s first-ever digital strategy.

Earlier this month, the Victorian auditor-general called for a rethink of the sourcing, managing and governing of complex IT projects in the wake of failures with its fines IT system overhaul.

In response to the report, the government said Digital Victoria would improve the coordination of its digital transformation agenda.

“A key function of Digital Victoria will be to better assure the delivery of digital and ICT projects through increased guidance and support,” it said.

“Over time, this will build the capability of digital and ICT project delivery across the Victorian government.”