Vic gov opens online child vaccination bookings after system 'issue' fixed

The Victorian government has started accepting online bookings for Covid vaccinations of children aged five to 11 at state-run centres, meaning an earlier “issue” with the Microsoft-based booking system is now resolved.

The government had intended to open online bookings for vaccination at state-run centres on Tuesday, but had to push back the timing after encountering an undefined system issue the previous day.

“Unfortunately due to an issue with the booking system, bookings for the five to 11 age group are not able to open [Tuesday] for state-run vaccination centres,” the government said in its daily coronavirus statement on Monday.

“Microsoft is working to implement a solution as fast as possible.”

It appears that a fix has now been applied to the booking system, with Acting Premier Jacinta Allan saying that online bookings would be taken “from 1pm today”.

A Victorian Department of Health spokesperson pointed iTnews to the Acting Premier’s statement when asked about the resolution of the online booking system issue.

Further comment was being sought on the nature of the issue.

Microsoft won the right to supply Victoria with a vaccine management system at the start of 2021.

The contract was extended late last year, though the government would not say at what cost.

Vaccinations for children aged five to 11 will start on January 10, and are available through 18 state-run vaccination centres, as well as through GPs and pharmacies.

Of those 18, state-run centres, eight “flagship” sites have been kitted out with a forest theme and will offer “entertainers, activities and showbags designed to help make the vaccination experience positive for children and their families.”