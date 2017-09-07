US seeks to mandate anti-hacking defences for self-driving cars

By on
US seeks to mandate anti-hacking defences for self-driving cars

SELF DRIVE Act passes lower house.

Autonomous vehicles sold in the United States will need to be equipped with defence mechanisms against cyber security attacks should a new bill passed by the House of Representatives make it into law.

Section 5 of the Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research In Vehicle Evolution - SELF DRIVE - Act states [pdf] that no highly or partly automated vehicles can be sold in the US without a detailed cyber security plan.

The plan must have a written policy that details how a manufacturer will detect and respond to cyber attacks, unauthorised intrusions, as well as false and spurious vehicle control commands.

Manufacturers are expected to develop processes to prevent vehicle hacks and have incident response plans in place to deal with threats, the bill states.

Employee training and cyber security officers within autonomous vehicle makers would also be required.

The SELF DRIVE Act seeks to establish a federal framework for the regulation of autonomous vehicle technology in the United States.

It would increase the number of tests allowed on US roads from 2500 annually to an initial 25,000 and up to 100,000 within three years.

Automakers would need to prove that their autonomous vehicle is as safe as a human-operated version before being granted the ability to test out their vehicle.

The bill still has to pass the US Senate to become law.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
autonomous cyber security selfdriving cars united states

Most Read Articles

Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut

Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut
NBN Co sees huge rise in users wanting out of FTTN

NBN Co sees huge rise in users wanting out of FTTN
DHS investigates Fujitsu, UXC subcontractors for fraud

DHS investigates Fujitsu, UXC subcontractors for fraud
NBN Co says it may not overbuild all FTTN

NBN Co says it may not overbuild all FTTN
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Solving IT complexity with IBM
Solving IT complexity with IBM
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?