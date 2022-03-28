US puts Kaspersky Lab on natsec threat list

By on
US puts Kaspersky Lab on natsec threat list

Joined by China Telecom and China Mobile.

Russian security vendor Kaspersky Lab continues to feel the geopolitical pinch, after American authorities added it to a list of providers that are considered unacceptable national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission is legally obliged to publish and keep up to date a list of communications equipment and services that pose "an unacceptable risk to national security, or the security and safety of US persons". 

US federal funds for telco must not used to buy products and services from entities placed on the FCC list.

Kaspersky Lab said it was disappointed with the FCC's decision, which the Russian vendor said is not based on any technical assessment of its products, but on political grounds.

The security vendor added that earlier US prohibitions that banned federal entities and their contractors from using Kaspersky's products and services were "unconstitutional, based on unsubstantiated allegataions, and lacked any public evidence of wrongdoing by [Kaspersky Lab]."

Along with Kaspersky Lab, the US arms of China Mobile International, and national telco incumbent China Telecom, were also placed on the list last week.

Already subject to US official blacklisting at the time, telco equipment and smartphone giant Huawei was added to the FCC list on March 12 last year, along with rival ZTE and video surveillance companies Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua.

Likewise, Moscow-headquartered Kaspersky Lab has been in US and European sights for the last few years, for fears that the security vendor might aid and abet Russian surveillance and hacking operations.

This month, German and Italian signals intelligence services and officials recommended that public sector and private customers stop using Kaspersky security products, and look for alternative solutions instead.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
china mobilechina telecomkasperskyrussiasecurityukraine

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre
NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many

NBN Co quantifies how many HFC dropouts in a day is too many
Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator

Tax cuts could turn Australia into a "crypto hub": senator
NBN Co takes 5G leap with $750m fixed wireless network upgrade

NBN Co takes 5G leap with $750m fixed wireless network upgrade

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?