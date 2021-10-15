US Army delays rollout of Microsoft AR goggles

By on
US Army delays rollout of Microsoft AR goggles

But remains committed to the $29.5 billion contract.

The United States Army on Thursday said it was pushing back the date when it plans to field augmented reality glasses from Microsoft, but that it remains "fully committed" to the contract with the tech firm worth up to US$21.9 billion (A$29.5 billion).

The Army said it expects the first units to be equipped with the glasses, called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), by September 2022.

Army officials had previously said that they intended to "rapidly field the capability" in the Army's fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Defencee industry publication Janes earlier this week reported that the Army planned to halt the program.

But on Thursday, the Army said it had conducted some testing of the system last month and that it "plans to execute testing regularly throughout" its fiscal 2022.

The Pentagon's inspector general initiated an audit of the IVAS system on October 4 "to determine whether Army officials are producing and fielding IVAS units that meet capability requirements and user needs", it said.

The system integrates multiple technologies like night and thermal vision as well as augmented reality from sensors to provide a heads-up display that allows the soldier to fight, rehearse, and train.

The Army said that this improves situational awareness, target engagement, and the informed decision-making necessary in a fight.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ar army augmented reality goggles hardware microsoft us

Sponsored Whitepapers

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers
Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone
AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations

AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations
CBA to treat its software like "food in the fridge"

CBA to treat its software like "food in the fridge"

Digital Nation

HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?