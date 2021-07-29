UQ, Qld govt to trial multi-modal app and subscription service for a year

UQ, Qld govt to trial multi-modal app and subscription service for a year

ODIN PASS breaks cover.

University of Queensland staff and students will participate in a year-long mobility-as-a-service trial that will allow them to plan, book and pay for multi-modal trips through an app.

The trial app is called ODIN PASS and its development is being co-led with the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR).

More broadly, the trial is part of an iMOVE cooperative research centre program.

ODIN PASS covers multi-modal trips made on TransLink public transport, taxis, rideshare, car-share and e-scooters and e-bikes.

Private operators including Neuron, 13CABS and GoGet have also signed on as transport options.

The technology itself comes from vendor SkedGo.

Trial participants can “subscribe to monthly transport plans and bundles to pay for services through the app, which will offer discounts and reward points on selected modes of transport,” the university said in a statement.

iMove said that “the number of participants will initially be limited to approximately 200; with this number increasing over time, up to a maximum of approximately 10,000.”

UQ chief operating officer Andrew Flannery said the trial would contribute to “designing and delivering even better transport options for Brisbane.”  

“The app gives people the option to personally tailor their trips by combining multiple transport options, including focusing on that last mile connection,” Queensland transport minister Mark Bailey said.

“For example, some people may get off a bus and need to walk some distance to get to their desired destination, so this app will assist students to plan out a seamless transition using different transport modes to help them get to their destination faster.

“This is one of the largest real-world MaaS trials undertaken in Australia in terms of the number of service providers and has the potential to shape the future of the industry.

“Being able to plan and test different mobility solutions through a single app is a real game-changer, and we've also integrated traffic data into the app to provide information on things like road disruptions and suggested alternative routes.”

Following the 12-month trial, iMOVE said analysis would be conducted to determine if the app should be put into production permanently at UQ, and whether mobility-as-a-service should be expanded more broadly” beyond the university.

