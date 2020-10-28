UNSW moves welcome program for international students online

By on
Built by ASX-listed OpenLearning.

UNSW Global has moved its Transition Program for new international students online in a partnership with ASX-listed digital learning provider OpenLearning.

The four-month program was purpose-built as an alternative to the university’s established on-campus program, which helps prepare new students for university life.

UNSW is currently receiving applications for the first intake of students due to commence in March next year.

The university said the online program combines “UNSW’s academic rigour with OpenLearning’s transformative learning experience,” with daily stand-ups and portfolio reviews led by a dedicated coach that aims to connect teachers and students better than in online courses that are just a ‘lift-and-shift’ of an in-person experience.

OpenLearning chief executive Adam Brimo added that the program provides students with more feedback from teachers and peer interaction than ever before, with a progressive shift from teacher-led to student-led sessions giving students accountability with support.

“For the first time, we’re combining OpenLearning’s socially constructive and community-driven approach with a teaching model that integrates small group and personalised coaching, continuous portfolio-based assessment and final interviews instead of exams to create a superior learning experience that will thoroughly prepare students to succeed at Australia’s top universities,” Brimo said in a statement.

The Australian Catholic University recently signed a three-year deal with OpenLearning to underpin its online learning and staff professional development operations after taking a stake in the company ahead of its debut on the ASX.

Other Australian higher education institutions using the company’s solutions include the University of Technology Sydney, Charles Sturt University, Western Sydney University, and the University of Newcastle.

