University of Sydney migrates student management to cloud

By on
University of Sydney migrates student management to cloud

Upgrades on-premises solution after 11 years.

The University of Sydney is set to move its student management to the cloud after signing a new contract with UK-based education support services company Tribal Group.

Sydney Uni initially deployed Tribal’s on-premises student management system, SITS:Vision, in 2009.

The new five-year subscription to SITS:Cloud aligns with the university’s cloud-first procurement approach, with Tribal taking over responsibility for systems, application, infrastructure and component upgrades, as well as backups, databases and service availability that was previously hosted and managed by the university.

It also brings additional security and reliability for one of the university’s most critical systems, ICT director at the Office of the CIO Caroline Hungerford said.

Along with the cloud upgrade, the university will also deploy Tribal Edge Submissions, a cloud-based solution to meet the federal government’s new Tertiary Collection of Student Information (TCSI) statutory reporting requirements.

The solution is a scalable system that delivers student data directly to TCSI using APIs connecting to the student management system to reduce risk and streamline submissions.

“Moving our largest and most crucial on-premises system to Tribal cloud managed service aligns perfectly with the university’s cloud-first system strategy,” Hungerford said in a statement.

“Together with the operational efficiencies and locked-in cost savings, the benefits of the university not having to plan and execute annual major upgrades made this a compelling and straightforward decision.

“The other benefit of this move for the university will be the seamless transition from the legacy SITS SaaS system as the relevant modules become available.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud education educationit projects saas software student management system tribal university of sydney

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue

Microsoft hit by worldwide Azure network issue
Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche

Centrelink IT overhaul scores $540m for final tranche
Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'

Testing mistake triggered Telstra route 'hijacks'
Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide

Telstra routing flub affects hundreds of networks worldwide
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?