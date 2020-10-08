University of Sydney migrates student management to cloud

The University of Sydney is set to move its student management to the cloud after signing a new contract with UK-based education support services company Tribal Group.

Sydney Uni initially deployed Tribal’s on-premises student management system, SITS:Vision, in 2009.

The new five-year subscription to SITS:Cloud aligns with the university’s cloud-first procurement approach, with Tribal taking over responsibility for systems, application, infrastructure and component upgrades, as well as backups, databases and service availability that was previously hosted and managed by the university.

It also brings additional security and reliability for one of the university’s most critical systems, ICT director at the Office of the CIO Caroline Hungerford said.

Along with the cloud upgrade, the university will also deploy Tribal Edge Submissions, a cloud-based solution to meet the federal government’s new Tertiary Collection of Student Information (TCSI) statutory reporting requirements.

The solution is a scalable system that delivers student data directly to TCSI using APIs connecting to the student management system to reduce risk and streamline submissions.

“Moving our largest and most crucial on-premises system to Tribal cloud managed service aligns perfectly with the university’s cloud-first system strategy,” Hungerford said in a statement.

“Together with the operational efficiencies and locked-in cost savings, the benefits of the university not having to plan and execute annual major upgrades made this a compelling and straightforward decision.

“The other benefit of this move for the university will be the seamless transition from the legacy SITS SaaS system as the relevant modules become available.”