University of Newcastle cuts 18-month cloud migration in half

By on
University of Newcastle cuts 18-month cloud migration in half

Demolishes its data centre.

The University of Newcastle completed its migration from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud in nine months instead of the 18 months it originally anticipated needing for the project.

The university’s chief information officer, Anthony Molinia, said in a post on LinkedIn that Newcastle has become the first Australian university to move completely to the cloud, a project which included the demolition of its on-premises data centre.

Amazon Web Services was chosen as the replacement for on-premises infrastructure, and has helped create the university’s new operating model and cloud architecture as part of an ongoing relationship.

Molinia said in a separate statement that one of the driving factors behind the move was the need to respond to changing demands from its community and implement solutions quickly.

“With a cloud platform, infrastructure solutions and tools such as secure data storage - that would normally be procured over several weeks - can be provisioned within minutes.

“This will place the university at an enormous advantage throughout the year.”

The move also supports the university’s environmental strategy by using AWS’ economies of scale and removing the need to maintain and continually upgrade on-premises hardware.

Molinia added that the university’s recent experience with COVID-19 has proven the benefits of being able to rapidly and flexible scale-up different cloud-based solutions as students, staff and academics largely shifted to working from home.

“2020 has become the year of disruption and our early adoption of cloud-based services, communication and collaboration channels was key to the University’s successful pivot to remote learning and working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Further applications and services will be brought online following this initial migration.

“In particular, our researchers and academics can expect to experience better access to resources across multiple platforms and perform faster testing and analysis of research.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud education educationit university of newcastle uon

Most Read Articles

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online
Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year

Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year
Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry

Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry
Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps

Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?