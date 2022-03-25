University of Canberra appoints new chief digital officer

The University of Canberra (UC) has appointed Craig Mutton as a new chief digital officer to oversee technology and engineering delivery, plus its digital and innovation.

Mutton will start towards the end of March and begin managing the digital portfolio at the university focussing on students' digital experience.

Mutton said he is looking forward to “helping to create a truly personalised digital university”.

“That utilises technology to its fullest potential, prioritises human-centred design, and is at the digital forefront not only in adopting, but in using technology and data to rethink how we operate, how we deliver value, and how we strengthen our culture,” Mutton said.

“To me, technology is an important catalyst, but large-scale change and transformation only occurs when people and culture remain the focal points – which very much aligns with UC’s values, and I look forward to further realising these values”.

David Formica previously held the role of chief digital information officer for two and half years until June 2021 when he retired after roughly 20 years working at UC.

While Formica’s role was similar to the new position, it was more focused on information technology management rather than the university-wide strategic focus of the CDO.

Mutton’s new CDO role has been widened with a greater focus on practice and culture through technology to improve the student and staff digital experience.

The CDIO role is still in place however has been renamed director of information and technology management given the arrival of Mutton to the CDO role.

UC’s deputy director of vendor and operations Stef Batts-Cirilli currently sits in this role in the interim.

Mutton will report to UC’s vice-chancellor and president professor Paddy Nixon, who said Mutton has already “worked on many outstanding transformational and innovative programs”

“Whether these are leading organisation-wide transformation, implementing new technologies or even helping to develop them – he brings such a wealth of expertise from both the private and public sector, spanning various industries,” Nixon said.

Mutton previously worked at the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria for over two and half years overseeing an organisational transformation incorporating culture, digital transformation, and regulatory reform.

He also held multiple positons at Telstra from 2014 to 2018 plus roles with WorkSafe Victoria Manheim Asia Pacific and national bank NAB.