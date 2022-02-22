UniSA lands new CIO

University of South Australia’s (UniSA) has appointed Bill Le Blanc as its new chief information officer spot following the retirement of Paul Sherlock at the end of last year.

The Adelaide-based university announced Blanc's appointment ‘following an extensive search process’.

Le Blanc takes over from Sherlock, whose retirement in October last year led the university to seek a new “ high-impact technology executive ” to fill the position.

He will start as CIO of UniSA in late March and will lead the information strategy and technology service unit.

UniSA vice chancellor Professor David Lloyd said Le Blanc comes “with a highly credible and well established track record as a seasoned CIO”, including industry recognition in “program management of large-scale multi-year technology projects that transform business operations”.

“He has held numerous executive roles locally and internationally, as both a vendor and customer of information technology and will bring a strong sense of partnering with internal and external stakeholders,” Lloyd said.

“Bill is very much looking forward to working with our highly experienced leaders in the ISTS and Libraries portfolio and working with them and their teams to progress our aspirations.”

Le Blanc is currently the head of technology at electricity transmission specialist ElectraNet, overseeing IT and operational technology since 2019.

Prior to this, he held numerous roles with SA Health over an 11-year period including as its executive director and CIO role for close to six years.

Le Blanc also spent time at Electronic Data Systems and Capgemini.