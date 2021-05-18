UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'

University of South Australia (UniSA) said a “security incident” over the weekend had led it to disable desktop computer access and a number of systems, including staff email and remote access.

“The university suffered a security incident over the weekend,” its support desk said in an advisory late on Saturday night.

“As a security precaution a number of PCs and laptops have been disabled.”

In a Facebook post, the university separately attributed a staff email outage to the attack.

“UniSA staff email is experiencing an outage ... as a result of a cyber-attack over the weekend,” it said, referring people to “the IT help desk service status page for the latest information.”

In addition to staff email, the helpdesk shows “major outages” to a staff portal and to student-facing applications.

There are also “partial outages” to on-campus computing, telephony systems, network share drives and VPN services, according to the dashboard.

