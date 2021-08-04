UK considers blocking Nvidia's US$40bn Arm takeover

The UK government is considering blocking chip designer Nvidia's US$40 billion (A$54 billion) acquisition of British peer Arm on potential national security risks, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia said that it is working through the regulatory process with the UK government.

"We look forward to their questions and expect to resolve any issues they may have," an Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported that the deal could still be approved with "certain conditions" in place to address security concerns.

The report added that no final decision has been made.