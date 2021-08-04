UK considers blocking Nvidia's US$40bn Arm takeover

By on
UK considers blocking Nvidia's US$40bn Arm takeover

According to news report.

The UK government is considering blocking chip designer Nvidia's US$40 billion (A$54 billion) acquisition of British peer Arm on potential national security risks, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia said that it is working through the regulatory process with the UK government.

"We look forward to their questions and expect to resolve any issues they may have," an Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported that the deal could still be approved with "certain conditions" in place to address security concerns.

The report added that no final decision has been made.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
acquisition arm block government hardware nvidia uk

Sponsored Whitepapers

Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband makes late push for NBN high-speed upgraders

Aussie Broadband makes late push for NBN high-speed upgraders
Any Android security app is better than Google Play Protect

Any Android security app is better than Google Play Protect
Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA
Australian Covid-19 vaccine certificates come to digital wallets

Australian Covid-19 vaccine certificates come to digital wallets

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?