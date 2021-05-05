UGG Since 1974 improves business insights

UGG Since 1974 has implemented a business data platform to gain clearer insights into consumer analytics and business patterns.

The Australian-owned brand makes and sells sheepskin boots and slippers and operates as a completely separate entity to the Deckers Outdoor Corporation brand know as UGG.

General manager of UGG Since 1974 Hannah Watts said the ability to generate consumer insights from tailored data points enabled the business to make quick and informed decisions.

The company's chosen platform is from Vonto, a fintech that is backed by the Commonwealth Bank's x15 Ventures innovation team.

Vonto's product connects to business systems and curates a "daily feed of useful information about your business that you can act on."

“Vonto has allowed us to observe the patterns of our business in a straightforward and concise way, which in turn has allowed us to manage our larger seasonal business in a far more effective way for our customers,” Watts said.

Watts added that comparative analytics shaped business decisions such as when to offer deals to coincide with when customers might make purchases.

“The insights we get from Vonto always give [us] a little nudge to stay proactive and keep pushing, such as [by] improving our online user experience and delivering a really unique online shopping experience," Watts said.

“Given we manufacture our own products, it can also trigger us to review workshop efficiencies to see where the quality of products can be improved for our customers.”

The company has streamlined business decisions underpinned by the platform such as scaling staffing levels up and down, scheduling promotions, managing advertising spend and reducing stock.

“Vonto’s dashboard has all of our information to provide a helpful breakdown the second we log in," Watts said.

The platform integrated with other tools used by UGG Since 1974 to manage its operations and to sell directly to customer via its e-commerce site.

Watts said the insights assisted with the formation of the brands business strategy when Covid-19 hit Australia.

As borders were closed, consumers increasingly sought out Australian-owned and made products - a trend that UGG Since 1974 said it was able to capitalise on using its newfound analytics capabilities.

“Because we manufacture all of our own products from start to finish in Australia, we decided to ramp up our focus on the domestic market and our Australian-made point of difference," Watts said.