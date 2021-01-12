Ubiquiti says cloud-hosted IT systems 'accessed' by unauthorised party

By on
Ubiquiti says cloud-hosted IT systems 'accessed' by unauthorised party

Recommends password change.

Ubiquiti, a maker of switches, antennas and smart home gear, says some of its IT systems hosted by an external “cloud provider” were accessed by an unauthorised party.

The company apologised for the breach and asked users to change their passwords, though it said there was “no indication …[of] unauthorised activity with respect to any user’s account.”

“We are not currently aware of evidence of access to any databases that host user data, but we cannot be certain that user data has not been exposed,” Ubiquiti said in a forum post.

“This data may include your name, email address, and the one-way encrypted password to your account (in technical terms, the passwords are hashed and salted). 

“The data may also include your address and phone number if you have provided that to us.”

Ubiquiti said the passwords should be changed “as a precaution” and two-factor authentication enabled.

“We apologise for, and deeply regret, any inconvenience this may cause you,” the company said.

Tags:
breach cloud networking security ubiquiti

