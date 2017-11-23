Uber breach triggers global government probes

Governments around the globe have launched investigations into Uber after the company disclosed it had covered up a breach that exposed data on millions of customers and drivers.

Authorities in Australia, Britain, the United States, and the Philippines said they would investigate the company's response to the data breach.

Some US lawmakers called for Congressional hearings and implored the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to look into the matter.

Uber said it has been in touch with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and several states to discuss a hack last year that exposed data on millions of customers and drivers, the latest scandal to rock the ride-hailing firm.

In late 2016 Uber paid hackers US$100,000 to destroy data on more than 57 million customers and drivers stolen from the company, and it decided not to report the matter to victims or authorities.

The company's chief executive acknowledged that Uber had erred in handling the breach.

The money-losing ride-hailing service is known for the tough stance it has taken against regulators as it seeks to aggressively expand and compete with existing taxi services.

The Office of the Australian Privacy Commissioner said it was aware of the issue and had "commenced inquiries" with Uber.

The US FTC, which investigates companies accused of being sloppy with consumer data, said it was looking into the matter, but declined to say if it had launched a formal investigation.

"We are aware of press reports describing a breach in late 2016 at Uber and Uber officials’ actions after that breach. We are closely evaluating the serious issues raised," an FTC spokesman said.

Britain's data protection authority said it would work with agencies in the United Kingdom and overseas to investigate the matter.

"If UK citizens were affected, then we should have been notified so that we could assess and verify the impact on people whose data was exposed," James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner of the UK Information Commissioner's Office, said in a statement.

British law carries a maximum penalty of 500,000 pounds (A$874,474) for failing to notify users and regulators when data breaches occur.

"Deliberately concealing breaches from regulators and citizens could attract higher fines for companies," Dipple-Johnstone said.

The stolen information included names, email addresses and phone numbers of 57 million Uber users around the world, and the names and licence numbers of 600,000 US drivers.

Uber said it had fired its chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, and a deputy, Craig Clark, this week over their role in the incident.

Sullivan declined comment. Clark could not be reached for comment.