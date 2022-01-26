Twitter sees record number of gov demands to remove content

By on
Twitter sees record number of gov demands to remove content

Japan and Russia lead pack.

Twitter said governments around the world made requests to remove content from a record number of user accounts between January and June last year, in data to be released by the social media company.

The platform said governments made 43,387 legal demands for the removal of content from 196,878 accounts in the six-month period, according to data in its latest transparency report seen by Reuters.

Twitter said this was the largest number of accounts ever targeted with government removal requests in a reporting period since the company started releasing transparency reports in 2012.

It was also the largest number of government removal requests in a reporting period.

Ninety-five percent of these legal demands came from five countries, with the most coming from Japan, followed by Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea, it said.

The site is blocked in several countries including China and North Korea.

Twitter said it either "withheld" access to content in certain countries or required account holders to remove some or all of the reported content in response to 54 percent of the global legal demands in this period.

"We're facing unprecedented challenges as governments around the world increasingly attempt to intervene and remove content," Twitter's vice president of global public policy and philanthropy Sinead McSweeney said in a statement.

"This threat to privacy and freedom of expression is a deeply worrying trend that requires our full attention."

Major social media companies face ongoing scrutiny from global governments and regulators over the material they allow on their platforms.

In the past year, Twitter has faced high-profile tussles with governments from India to Nigeria over content moderation and regulation.

Twitter has also, along with companies like Facebook and Google, faced criticism in the United States and other countries over how it combats issues like misinformation and violent rhetoric on its platform.

The number of accounts specified in the legal requests was up almost 50 percent from 131,933 accounts from the previous six months, according to the data.

The number of government removal requests increased 14 percent from 38,524 in the last reporting period and was up about 2.8 percent year-over-year, Twitter said.

The company said this summer it had seen a surge in government demands worldwide in 2020 to take down content posted by journalists and news outlets, but it said the number of such accounts subject to these requests decreased 14 percent in the latest reporting period.

The report also said requests from governments for Twitter to preserve account information were down by about four percent from the previous reporting period.

It said the United States accounted for about 57 percent of these requests and the US was also the single largest source of government information requests.

Australia's numbers were comparatively lower.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
content government removal software twitter

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million
Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security
Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team
NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?