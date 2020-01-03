Travelex offline after 'software virus' attack

Travelex offline after 'software virus' attack

Resorts to manual currency exchange.

Global forex giant Travelex has suffered what it is calling a "software virus" infection, forcing the company to take its IT systems offline during the busy holiday period.

Travelex confirmed a virus was discovered on New Year's Eve, which it said had compromised some of its services.

While Travelex did not specify which of its services were compromised, the company's network of branches are continuing to exchange foreign currency manually.

Travelex Australia apologised to customers, and said online services could not be delivered via the web or the company's mobile app.

The incident has similarly affected digital operations in other countries where Travelex maintains a presence.

An investigation by Travelex has so far found no evidence of personal and customer data being compromised.

Teams of IT specialists and external security consultants are working to isolate the unspecified virus, and to restore affected systems.

