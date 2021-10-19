Transurban's innovation GM moves to EY

Transurban's general manager of technology partnerships and innovation has left after three years in the role to join global consultancy EY.

Sharp is joining the digital enterprise asset management team within EY's supply chain and operations division, EY business consulting partner Heidi Riddell told iTnews.

“Jeff brings deep industry expertise combining digital engineering and innovation and will add to our culture of transformational leadership,” Riddell said.

“He will add to our growing capability to deliver on our strategy to help our client realise their digital transformation priorities.

“His role will enhance our ‘systems thinking’ to bring EY people, processes and technology together to solve complex problems for clients – something we pride ourselves on, but will be further enhanced by the unique set of skills that Jeff brings.”

Sharp most recently led innovation and coordinated technology partnership development for toll road operator Transurban.

He announced his departure from Transurban on LinkedIn.

“I'm very excited to be shortly commencing the next chapter of my career with the talented team at EY,” Sharp wrote.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Transurban and would like to thank all the wonderful people I have worked with there.

"'Building a better working world' is very much something I aspire towards, and I’m so glad to be joining an organisation with such an aligned purpose. I’m very much looking forward to working with and contributing to the team at EY.”

Sharp has spent more than 25 years in various technology-driven fields. He was previously group manager for technology and innovation role at Downer for three years, and before that held roles - including in intelligent networks - at engineering firm Visionstream.

Transurban declined to comment on its plans to recruit a replacement for Sharp.