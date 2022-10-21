Transport for NSW begins OneRoad rollout

Transport for NSW has begun rolling out a new back-end system that will create a single view of the state’s traffic movements.

From this week motorists can now view real-time traffic data across 22 local government areas (LGAs) with a further 106 councils expected to join in from next year.

The first 22 local councils onboarded in OneRoad’s first phase are Ballina, Bellingen, Bega, Byron, Central Darling, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Gwydir, Inverell, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lake Macquarie, Lismore, Maitland, MidCoast, Moree Plains, Nambucca Valley, Port Macquarie Hastings, Richmond Valley and Tamworth.

Other councils will launch from 2023 over four stages, with areas most heavily impacted by natural disasters to be rolled out first.

To support that, TfNSW has created OneRoad, a cloud-based central hub that pushes traffic updates from multiple councils to the Live Traffic NSW website.

Currently, Live Traffic NSW only covers state roads, but OneRoad will ensure data across all areas can be published and shared across the website, app and other third-party navigation systems, via the TfNSW Open Data Hub.

OneRoad launched first internally throughout its Transport Management Centre, Regional Outer Metropolitan and Greater Sydney Major Events teams in July, and is underpinned by Salesforce Customer 360 for Government.

The system will replace the existing WebTIRF backend system and also replace MyRoad, currently used by 18 councils.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the launch “marks a new era in traffic data” as motorists now have a real-time overview of the latest on the roads.

“During emergencies like floods or bushfires, Live Traffic NSW will be the go-to for motorists to help them make informed decisions and travel safely,” Farraway said.

“The new technology improves the reach and detail of information on Live Traffic NSW, which means we can provide more reliable data to more drivers.

“And there’s more to come. By 2024, we’re aiming to have Live Traffic capture every road across every council in the state.”

According to the TfNSW, OneRoad was developed in response received from the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements Report published back in 2020.

The councils were selected after consultation with the NSW Police, Rural Fire Service and NSW State Emergency Service.