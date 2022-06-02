Transgrid CIO heads to APA Group

Electricity transmission network operator Transgrid has lost its CIO of four-and-a-half years Russell Morris to another energy infrastructure business, APA Group.

Morris said in a LinkedIn post that he was “delighted” to join “APA as chief information officer”.

“The potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, particularly given the smart and passionate people I’ve already met,” Morris wrote.



“It was a genuine pleasure working with my Transgrid team for the last four years.



“I’m now looking forward to becoming part of the APA family and powering ahead with the whole team to help build the business.”

An APA spokesman told iTnews that Morris “will be a great addition to our team in supporting us to deliver on our business objectives, particularly as technology continues to mature and develop and the demand for innovative energy solutions grows.”

“As CIO, Russell will be responsible for a range of areas including APA’s digital transformation, IT services and operations, as well as data analytics," the spokesperson said.

Transgrid's head of digital operation and experience Andrew Dome is now acting CIO following Morris' departure.

Morris had been with Transgrid since 2018. Prior to this, Morris was based in the UK as head of IT for Berkshire Hathaway Energy for close to six years.

Morris has worked extensively in the UK for a number of global companies.