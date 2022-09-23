TPG Telecom's wholesale arm renamed Vision Network

By on
TPG Telecom's wholesale arm renamed Vision Network

Instead of FTTB Wholesale.

TPG Telecom has renamed its now functionally-separated wholesale arm from FTTB Wholesale to Vision Network.

The telco had provisionally given its wholesale arm the FTTB Wholesale branding when it proposed functional separation of its operations late last year.

The wholesale arm comprises network infrastructure that previously belonged to Pipe Networks and TransACT, as well as TPG's own capital city fibre builds.

The telco said in a statement that Vision Network hoped to serve “more than 400,000 residential customers across Australia” with broadband services.

It will offer tiered residential services similar to NBN Co, and across a similar mix of access technologies, including HFC, fibre-to-the-building (FTTB), fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and fibre-to-the-node (FTTN).

TPG Telecom group executive for wholesale, enterprise and government Jonathan Rutherford said in a statement that “Vision Network’s mix of high-speed broadband technologies and extensive network reach” made it “a great alternative to NBN services.”

“Our wholesale business has been our best kept secret for a while, but now we are ready to launch Vision Network and give customers more choices when it comes to accessing superfast broadband services,” Rutherford said.

TPG Telecom added that Vision Network “is ready to onboard new access seekers to the network and is in advanced discussions with several” that are anticipated to agree to terms “in the near future”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
telco/isptpg telecomvision network

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus attack exposes customer information

Optus attack exposes customer information
Telstra is already building for the consumer data right

Telstra is already building for the consumer data right
NBN Co's latest price plan picked apart by industry

NBN Co's latest price plan picked apart by industry
Qld gov lands favourable decision in Optus-NBN fibre dispute

Qld gov lands favourable decision in Optus-NBN fibre dispute

Digital Nation

Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?