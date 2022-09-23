TPG Telecom's wholesale arm renamed Vision Network

TPG Telecom has renamed its now functionally-separated wholesale arm from FTTB Wholesale to Vision Network.

The telco had provisionally given its wholesale arm the FTTB Wholesale branding when it proposed functional separation of its operations late last year.

The wholesale arm comprises network infrastructure that previously belonged to Pipe Networks and TransACT, as well as TPG's own capital city fibre builds.

The telco said in a statement that Vision Network hoped to serve “more than 400,000 residential customers across Australia” with broadband services.

It will offer tiered residential services similar to NBN Co, and across a similar mix of access technologies, including HFC, fibre-to-the-building (FTTB), fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and fibre-to-the-node (FTTN).

TPG Telecom group executive for wholesale, enterprise and government Jonathan Rutherford said in a statement that “Vision Network’s mix of high-speed broadband technologies and extensive network reach” made it “a great alternative to NBN services.”

“Our wholesale business has been our best kept secret for a while, but now we are ready to launch Vision Network and give customers more choices when it comes to accessing superfast broadband services,” Rutherford said.

TPG Telecom added that Vision Network “is ready to onboard new access seekers to the network and is in advanced discussions with several” that are anticipated to agree to terms “in the near future”.