TPG Telecom to shut 3G network in December 2023

TPG Telecom will shut down its 3G network in December 2023.

The company said its announcement should give remaining 3G customers time to upgrade their devices and services to 4G or 5G.

“The retirement of older network technologies like 3G is part of an important industry-wide move to provide customers with better speed and greater functionality with today’s modern smartphones and devices," CTO Giovanni Chiarelli said.

3G has been in decline for years, and a TPG Telecom spokesperson told iTnews the number of remaining SIOs is “miniscule”.

The old technology represents less than one percent of TPG’s total mobile data traffic; 4G carries 86 percent, and 5G carries 13.5 percent.

After the 3G switch-off, 3G voice calls will automatically be carried over 4G or wi-fi calling (for devices that support wi-fi calls).

Chiarelli promised further information for TPG’s customers, including those of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) brands like Vodafone, iiNet, Internode, Lebara, Kogan and felix.

TPG has already “re-farmed” the 2100MHz spectrum that delivered metro 3G services to its 4G network, while the 900MHz spectrum that carries 3G traffic in regional areas will expire in June 2024.

It is also hoping to secure ACCC approval to allow Telstra to access its spectrum in regional areas, under the two carriers’ spectrum-sharing deal first announced in February.

By the end of the year, TPG added, its 5G rollout will surpass more than 2000 sites.