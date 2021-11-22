Toll Global Express searches for its first CIO

Toll Global Express is searching for its first chief information officer as a standalone business following its acquisition by private equity firm Allegro Funds earlier this year.

Allegro Funds took ownership of the company, formerly a division of Toll Group, for $500 million in April with the goal of a total “separation and transformation of the business” [pdf]

The private equity firm is now driving “an exciting growth strategy” at Toll Global Express with a new management team in place, according to a spokesperson.

“Global Express is a new business. The previous CIO responsibilities were in Toll Group. Now we have new owners, we need our own CIO,” the spokesperson told iTnews.

“The role is important because we are a new company, having recently been acquired from Toll Group.

“Previously our IT responsibilities were split between supporting the Global Express business and the broader corporate Toll Group Team.

“This new role covers all those responsibilities as well as building our digital future.”

Whilst the search is underway, former Toll Group head of IT Andrew Gates is stepping in as acting CIO, reporting directly to Group CEO Christine Holgate.

Holgate was officially appointed CEO in May this year after resigning from Australia Post in controversial circumstances following a corporate gift scandal.

The spokesperson added Toll Global Express is “looking for a strong dynamic [technology] leader who has the experience to lead our IT separation from Toll Group”.

The successful candidate will have “the vision to build our digital future [and the] leadership to develop a world class IT team” and “play a pivotal role in the broader transformation of the business.”

“Global Express has a mission to grow our business and meet the changing needs of our customers," the spokesperson said.

“We have an ambition to lead in customer NPS [net promoter score] and we envisage our CIO will play a major role in building solutions that our customers want.”

The spokesperson added Toll Global Express is working with Hourigan International recruitment agency “to select the right candidate from a strong external and internal list”.

Toll Group has also undergone its own changes with Damian Beltrami taking over the chief technology officer role in November 2020 following the departure of Françoise Russo.